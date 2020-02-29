We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Guy Goes Viral on TikTok After Demonstrating How Rich Jeff Bezos Is Only by Using Some Rice

The late and great Mitch Hedberg once said, "Rice is great if you're really hungry and want to eat two thousand of something." It turns out it could also be a pretty good tool for visually showcasing just how much money Amazon's founder and owner, Jeff Bezos, possesses.

Which is something TikTok user @humphreytalks learned after going viral for posting a carefully crafted video about one of the richest men in the world's wealth.

The owner of the TikTok account, Humphrey Yang, is a 32-year old e-commerce consultant based out of San Francisco. He doesn't use the platform to engage in peculiar internet challenges or show off how well he can emulate popular dance moves in Fortnite. Instead, he's decided to dedicate his TikTok to publishing a series of financial literacy vignettes to help people understand a variety of economic topics.