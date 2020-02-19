We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jeff-bezos-religion-1582063309790.jpg
Source: AJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty

What Is Jeff Bezos's Religion? The Amazon CEO Keeps His Beliefs to Himself

By

It's usually pretty easy to figure out a celebrity's religion. Whether they've mentioned it in passing, included a Bible verse on a social media post, or shared a holiday photo, there are typically some clues to follow. However, it's an entirely different story for Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Because when it comes to determining his religion, one of the world's richest individuals is an enigma.

On Feb. 17, Jeff announced he has pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. "Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."