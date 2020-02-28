We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
james-charles-uber-1582910197670.png
Source: Instagram

James Charles Claims an Uber Driver "Threatened" Him and His Employee

By

We're sure part of beauty YouTuber James Charles's brand is Uber. If you follow the influencer on any form of social media, you know he frequently makes Instagram story posts from his ride-shares and even did his makeup in an Uber for a video. James has also done a partnership with Uber, starring in their Pride ad campaign back in 2017.

"You guys know that about 80% of my life is spent riding around with @Uber," he admitted in one sponsored post.

But since ride-sharing apps are so widespread and not closely monitored, you've probably known at least one person to have a problem with Uber. Between denying service to wheelchair users, male drivers reporting female passengers for not giving out their number, and even the Uber Driver Killer, an Uber ride is the unlikely setting for a lot of horror stories.