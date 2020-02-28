James Charles Claims an Uber Driver "Threatened" Him and His Employee

We're sure part of beauty YouTuber James Charles's brand is Uber. If you follow the influencer on any form of social media, you know he frequently makes Instagram story posts from his ride-shares and even did his makeup in an Uber for a video. James has also done a partnership with Uber, starring in their Pride ad campaign back in 2017.

"You guys know that about 80% of my life is spent riding around with @Uber," he admitted in one sponsored post.