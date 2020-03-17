YouTuber Niki DeMar Gets Called out for Her Insensitive Coronavirus TikTok

While many residents in the United States are staying close to home during the coronavirus epidemic, one YouTuber is getting in a lot of hot water for her decision to not only go out, but to also be insensitive.

Niki DeMar (real last name DeMartino) first rose to prominence on YouTube with her joint channel with twin sister Gabi DeMartino. The twins' beauty and fashion channel has nearly 10 million subscribers, and the 24-year-old twins individually have grown their own loyal followings as well.