Trisha Paytas Tries to Start Drama With Anthony Padilla Over DID Video

Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas is no stranger to viewers critiquing her mental state. On more than one occasion, commenters have taken digs at her, asking if she suffers from different mental illnesses to explain her sometimes erratic behavior.

On March 12, Trisha posted a video to her channel claiming she has dissociative identity disorder, or DID. Fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla responded to Trisha's video, starting some drama between the two.