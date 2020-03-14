We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Trisha Paytas Diagnosed Herself With Dissociative Identity Disorder and No One Is Here for It

Trisha Paytas is no stranger to controversy. From her transgender reveal video to her drug use, the social media personality is always in the limelight for something that has people shaking their head or calling her out. Most recently, she's being called out for diagnosing herself as having Dissociative Identity Disorder, or DID. And, in doing so, she managed to insult real people with the illness.

What exactly did Trisha Paytas say about DID?

In a March 12 video on her YouTube channel, Trisha posted a video claiming that she has "self-diagnosed" herself with "multiple personality disorder or dissociative identity disorder." She goes on to describe how she's always had different sides of herself, like T and Trixie, who have been a part of her for much of her life. 