Fashion Blogger Amy Roiland Has Generated Some Drama on TikTok — What Influencers Are Saying

Amy Roiland is a notable fashion blogger, having gotten her start in 2013 with the blog A Fashion Nerd. According to TikToker @mystic_selise, she is also the sister of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. She would go on to pitch a fashion social media app on Shark Tank called "FashionTap," which appears to no longer be available on any app services.

Nevertheless, she's been active on several other platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.