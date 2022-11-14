TikTok Users Are Eager to Figure Out How to Use the Trickster Voice Effect
There are few things TikTok users love more than a new voice effect, and they get especially frustrated when other users seem to have access to something that they're missing out on. The latest example of this is the trickster voice effect, which some users seem to have access to while others remain tragically without.
Here's how to get the Trickster voice effect on TikTok.
If you're hoping to get access to the trickster voice effect, the first thing you should do is just check your effects panel when you're making a video. If you want to use the trickster voice on a voice-to-text video, just input the text like you normally would, click on the icon, and click on the voice labeled "Trickster."
In all likelihood, though, reading this article means that the Trickster voice is not showing up for you there.
If you don't have access to the Trickster voice, there are some things you might be able to do to fix that issue. If you have an iPhone, the best way to gain access to the voice is to go to Settings and then Storage on your phone and offload TikTok. Before you do that, though, you should make sure that any drafts of TikTok videos in your account are saved, because they will be deleted when you offload the app.
Once you've offloaded the app, wait about a half hour and then re-download the app. When you do that, you should gain access to all the voice effects you may not have had access to before. This offloading works a bit like a reset, and seems to force TikTok to update with its latest features when the app won't for other reasons. From there, using the trickster voice effect should be relatively straightforward.
TikTok is once again under threat in the U.S.
In spite of the app's enormous success in the U.S., TikTok has repeatedly come under fire from politicians in the U.S. in large part because of its close association with China. In November of 2022, Brandon Carr, one of the five commissioners on the Federal Communications Commission, said that the app should be banned in the U.S.
Brandon claimed that the reason he was in favor of a ban is because of the security concerns he has about the app, which collects massive amounts of user data which could in theory be leveraged by the Chinese government.
"I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban," he said in an interview with Axios.
Brandon went on to add that there isn't "a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party]."
We've got a long way to go before the app is actually banned, but it seems like the conversation around the issue will continue in the years ahead.