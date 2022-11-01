The New Voice Changer on TikTok Lets You Change Your Voice Completely — Here's How to Use It

When it comes to a popular social media app like TikTok, new features can sneak their way onto the platform before you even realize it. Most of the time, a new button or function will show up on your editing sidebar, letting you completely change the way you create and consume TikToks. More likely than not, they'll even go viral before you can blink.

As of the first of November 2022, people are already going gaga over the new voice changer function on TikTok.