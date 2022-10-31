Move Over, Negroni Sbagliato — One Deli’s Chicken Salad Is the New TikTok Star

She also said the video shows how she “naturally talk[s]” and that it’s “unbelievable, actually” that she’s a viral star. “Like, it’s me. Wow, it’s me. So I’m still in a moment of surreal. It’s weird. I can’t really explain it. It’s just the whole world knows my name now,” she said.

Now she’s paying her internet fame forward and spotlighting other local businesses.

“I want to just go to different restaurants in Cleveland, around my neighborhood,” she said. “I did one yesterday, Momo’s on 185th, and went live and was tasting the food, and it was awesome. I had like 30,000 people watching.”