What's Up With the Cleveland Browns Mascot? Some Fans and Players Aren't Happy

The Browns recently had one of their best seasons in decades in 2020 but then they slipped back into old habits in 2021. Now, with a fresh debut loss in the 2022 season, why are people blaming the mascot? Players seemed upset that Brownie the Elf was painted on the center of their field. Many fans and players likely wanted to be called the Dawgs, since they're the Dawg House. Is Brownie too silly for an NFL team's mascot? While the Browns seem to think so, that mascot has seen more championships than any living Browns player.