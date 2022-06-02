Former NFL Player Marion Barber III Comes From a Long Line of Football Stars
Fans know that there are many players in the NFL with family ties. Over the years, sports fans have marveled at the athleticism and talent of brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, along with Dan, Rob, and Chris Gronkowski. So, it’s no surprise that people wonder if players with the same last name are related to each other. And the late Marion Barber III is no exception.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears player Marion Barber III has passed away. And as fans are mourning the loss of the 38-year-old star, many are wondering about his family history. So, are Marion Barber III and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber related? Here’s the scoop.
Marion Barber III and Tiki Barber are not related, but the late baller does have siblings who played football.
According to TheFocus, both Marion and Tiki are not related to each other, but they do have siblings who have shined in football. The outlet shares, “Marion Barber was the older brother of former Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Thomas Barber.”
Additionally, “Marion is the son of the former New York Jets running back Marion Barber Jr. and the cousin of Peyton Barber, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2016."
Retired NFL star Tiki Barber, who's not related to Marion Barber, nevertheless has an identical twin brother, Ronde Barber, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Marion Barber III's cause of death is currently unknown.
The football world is enduring yet another loss with the sudden passing of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “Marion was found dead in his apartment by Frisco police officers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.”
Sources say that police went to Marion’s apartment to perform a welfare check. Apparently, a resident reportedly called about a water leak coming from Marion’s apartment, which led police to force their way inside. Unfortunately, officers were met with a grim discovery. Officials say that the cause of Marion's death is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.
Sadly, Marion died just days before his 39th birthday on June 10.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down," the Cowboys organization shared in a statement. “He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Marion Barber III.