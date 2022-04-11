What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic DetailsBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 11 2022, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away.
He was just 24 years old.
Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Fans have taken to social media to share touching tributes about Dwayne. However, questions surrounding his passing have now come to light. So the question stands: What was Dwayne Haskins’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
What was Dwayne Haskins' cause of death?
According to ESPN, Dwayne’s last moments are unimaginable. The outlet shares that Dwayne passed away after being struck by a dump truck as he was walking on a South Florida highway.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, Lt. Indiana Miranda, told the outlet that Dwayne was pronounced dead at the scene but didn’t mention why he was walking on the highway.
"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," Indiana said.
Fox News reports that Indiana shared that the incident is “an open traffic homicide investigation."
The site shares that Dwayne was in South Florida over the week practicing with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers.
Fans and fellow players have shared their condolences.
As the sports world attempts to wrap their minds around Dwayne’s passing, many have taken to social media to share their condolences and touching memories about the athlete.
"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement shared on Twitter. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."
Dwayne’s wife, Kalabrya Haskins, has yet to make a statement about his passing. Kalabrya’s last social media post was on Valentine’s Day 2022, which showed romantic moments of the couple. Many fans and supporters have shared their condolences under that post, but given the circumstances, Kalabrya will likely take some time to process the news before speaking out.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Dwayne Haskins.