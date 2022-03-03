Stanford University Women's Soccer Goalie, Katie Meyer, Dies Tragically at 22

Stanford University Women's Soccer Goalie, Katie Meyer, Dies Tragically at 22By Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 3 2022, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
On March 1, 2022, Stanford University shared tragic news regarding the death of an undergraduate student. The following day, on March 2, the college announced that Katie Meyer, the goalkeeper and team captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, had passed away. She was 22 years old.
What happened to Katie Meyer?
While details about Katie's death are currently under wraps, Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole revealed in a statement to the community that the international relations major was found dead in an on-campus residence.
"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," it reads.
The statement continued, "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."
In 2019, the "fiercely competitive" Katie Meyer made two massive saves in a penalty shootout to help Standford clinch its third NCCA championship against the University of North Carolina.
Katie Meyer's cause of death is currently unknown.
As of now, Katie's official cause of death is unknown.
The university has made resources available for those impacted by Katie's passing and notes that everyone can help "by checking in on friends and loved ones." "Be caring to yourselves and one another," the university states. "We will grieve this great loss together, and we will be here for each other."
Of Katie's passing, Bernard Muir, the director of athletics at Stanford University, said, "There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer's passing."
He added, "Katie was an outstanding student-athlete and a beloved, passionate leader here at Stanford. Our entire athletics community is heartbroken, and Katie will be deeply missed."