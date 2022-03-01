'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ned Eisenberg Has Passed Away at 65

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ned Eisenberg Has Passed Away at 65By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 1 2022, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Actor Ned Eisenberg, best known for his role as defense attorney Roger Kressler in Law & Order: SVU, has reportedly passed away.
He was 65 years old.
Ned, who also starred in Law & Order from 1997 to 2009, died at his home in New York while surrounded by family.
Fans and fellow actors have taken to social media to share touching tributes and memories of the star. What was Ned’s cause of death? Keep reading to find out.
Ned Eisenberg passed away after a two-year battle with rare cancers.
Prayers up! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ned’s rep, Jeremy Leiner, announced that the star passed on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Ned’s wife, Patricia Dunnock, shared a statement with TMZ confirming the news.
"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” Patricia told the outlet. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”
Aside from portraying a defense attorney in the legal drama series, Ned also starred in the 2021 HBO series Mare of Easttown as Detective Hauser.
Ned has appeared in other television projects, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Blacklist, Elementary, Bull, and Madam Secretary. As for his film credits, the Bronx native's roles span Million Dollar Baby, Last Man Standing, and World Trade Center.
Ned Eisenberg had been married to actress Patricia Dunnock for decades.
As the entertainment world is coming to terms with Ned’s death, everyone is keeping his family in their thoughts and prayers. Per ABTC, Ned is survived by Patricia, who he was married to for decades. While there is no information on exactly how long they've been together, the pair share a son, Lino.
Like her late husband, Patricia is also an actor who has guest-starred in Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Patricia also appeared in the 2019 TV series Divorce.
Though Ned is no longer with us, his spirit and contributions to the entertainment world will forever live on.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Patricia, Lino, and the family and loved ones of Ned Eisenberg.