Cheslie Kryst, Prominent Activist and Former Miss USA Winner, Has Died at 30 Years Old

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra," they added. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

The official cause of death has not yet been revealed, but it appears to have been an instance of suicide. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cheslie's death is now underway, according to The Sun.