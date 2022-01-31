Cheslie Kryst, Prominent Activist and Former Miss USA Winner, Has Died at 30 Years Old

Cheslie Kryst, Prominent Activist and Former Miss USA Winner, Has Died at 30 Years OldBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 31 2022, Published 9:18 a.m. ET
A Wake Forest University graduate who rose to fame after being crowned as the winner of Miss USA in 2019 has died at only 30 years old. A successful attorney, media personality, and Extra correspondent, Cheslie passed away in the last days of January 2022. What happened?
"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Cheslie's family shared in a statement with People. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined."
"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra," they added. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague — we know her impact will live on."
The official cause of death has not yet been revealed, but it appears to have been an instance of suicide. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cheslie's death is now underway, according to The Sun.
Cheslie Kryst appears to have left behind a suicide note.
Cheslie left behind a note, according to outlets like New York Post and The Sun. While the note supposedly did not contain a motive for her actions, it did state that she would like to leave everything to her mother. Further details contained in the note are not available to the public, presumably because Cheslie's family would like to retain some privacy at this time.
Cheslie Kryst's mother was a model and Miss North Carolina USA winner.
Cheslie was born in Jackson, Mich., on April 28, 1991, to Rodney A. Kryst, a bodybuilder, and April Simpkins, a model and the winner of Miss North Carolina USA in 2002.
Cheslie decided to follow in her mother's footsteps at a young age, earning the title of Miss Freshman at a contest held at the Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., among others. She graduated cum laude from the Darla Moore School of Business with a degree in marketing and human resources management.
Cheslie obtained a dual degree from Wake Forest University in 2017, earning a Juris Doctor from the Wake Forest University School of Law and a master's degree in business administration from the Wake Forest University School of Business.
In a March 2021 essay for Allure, she shared new details about her early adulthood, perhaps to caution others against sacrificing their well-being in the pursuit of excellence.
"I joined a trial team at school and won a national championship. I competed in moot court, won essay competitions, and earned local, regional, and national executive board positions," she wrote. "I nearly worked myself to death until an eight-day stint in a local hospital sparked the development of a new perspective."
Before winning the Miss USA pageant in 2019, she joined Poyner Spruill LLP as an attorney specializing in complex civil litigation. An outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, she worked pro bono for clients convicted for low-level drug offenses.
Cheslie worked with several charitable organizations. She also founded White Collar Glam, a blog and boutique helping people find affordable work attire. She served as an ambassador of Dress for Success Charlotte, an organization helping women achieve economic independence.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.