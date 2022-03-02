Asia Maynard Is the Latest Black Woman to Die Mysteriously After a Date

Asia Maynard Is the Latest Black Woman to Die Mysteriously After a DateBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 2 2022, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” This popular quote from Malcolm X, first spoken in 1962, continues to be a harsh truth in today's society.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, yet another young Black woman has died after going out on a date with a white man. Asia Maynard, a mother of four and native of Kansas City, Mo., was found dead and her family is not pleased with the way police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. With law enforcement claiming that no foul play is expected, Asia's family, as well as social media, have been in an uproar. So, what exactly happened to Asia Maynard? Keep reading to find out.
Asia Maynard was found dead after she went out on a date.
Protect Black women! According to The Kansas City Star, Asia Maynard was found dead on Feb. 19, 2022. The outlet shares that officers found Asia’s body at a Kansas City home at 8 a.m. that day.
This development came after Asia’s family contacted police to file a missing person’s report, after they hadn't seen or heard from her for a few days, per Fox4. Asia’s sister, Tera, shared that investigators told her Asia "would probably be fine and get in touch soon."
However, the family soon learned that the police already knew where Asia was.
Tera explained that she spoke with Asia on Friday when Asia said she had met someone and was going out on a date.
“She called me Friday at 10:30 or 11 o’clock and said, hey, I met a new friend. I’m going on a date. I'll come by tomorrow,” Tera said.
Unfortunately, Tera and the rest of her family never heard from Asia after the date. “Saturday morning they found my sister deceased,” Tera said.
To make matters worse, Tera shared that officers claim no foul play is suspected at this time and because of that, no further investigation is warranted.
“We’re going to say that she died of natural causes because there was no foul play,” Tera said, relaying what the police had told her family. “I feel like they’re rushing the investigation.”
The Kansas City Defender has identified Asia's date as Isaiah James Crown and this isn't the first time he's been involved in an incident like this. The publication spoke with ex-friends and roommates of Isaiah, who allege that there have been other instances when Isaiah gave people drugs that caused them to overdose or die.
Additionally, once the family viewed Asia’s body at the funeral home, they were convinced that the authorities were wrong about her cause of death.
“When she got to the funeral home and we viewed her body she had blood in her eyes and her ears and her clothes were saturated with blood,” Denise Maynard, Asia’s mother, told Fox4.
Asia’s family is pleading for answers and demanding justice.
It’s no secret that the deaths of Black and brown people are not always handled correctly by law enforcement. With the suspicious recent death of Connecticut native Lauren Smith-Fields, Asia’s family and social media users want Asia's case to be handled differently. They are demanding answers.
In an interview with The Kansas City Defender, Asia's family called out the Kansas City Police Department for botching the investigation and called Isaiah a murderer in light of the rumors surrounding his past actions.
"At this point, he is a murderer," one of Asia's family members said. "He's literally a serial killer. He knows he has laced fentanyl, he's giving it to people, and he doesn't care."
Police reportedly have an open investigation into Asia’s death. However, Asia’s family feels that not enough is being done. And since she was on a date, they want justice if the man in question is responsible.
“I want justice done if he did it. Please in the name of Jesus I know God saw everything and we want people to listen to us,” Rhonda Turner, Asia’s aunt told the publication.
As of now, the case is considered a death investigation and not a homicide. Law enforcement are asking for anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Asia Maynard’s family at this time. Hopefully, justice can and will be served.