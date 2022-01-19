Social Media Users Are Upset That Lauren Smith-Fields' Cause of Death Has yet to Be Revealed

Social Media Users Are Upset That Lauren Smith-Fields' Cause of Death Has yet to Be RevealedBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 19 2022, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Another day, another Black woman found mysteriously dead. Social media has been rocked to the core upon the news of Bridgeport, Conn., woman Lauren Smith-Fields' untimely passing in December 2021. The 23-year-old was reportedly found dead in her apartment and her family was not immediately notified.
As details about Lauren’s last steps before her death are starting to come to light, social media users are convinced that foul play is involved. Not to mention, after a white man has been linked to Lauren — via the Bumble dating app — users are even more convinced that something sinister is at play. So, what was Lauren Smith-Fields' cause of death? Here’s what we know.
Lauren Smith-Fields' cause of death has yet to be confirmed and is currently pending an autopsy report.
Prayers up! As more social media users are becoming aware of Lauren’s passing, more questions are being discussed online. And the looming question is about her cause of death.
Upon recently reaching out to the state's medical examiner, NBC Connecticut learned that Lauren’s cause of death was still “pending further studies.”
Not only does this not sit right with many people since Lauren reportedly passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, but the family says that law enforcement have not been cooperative with them.
For starters, Lauren’s family says they found out about her passing after going to her apartment after not hearing from her. Upon arrival, they discovered that Lauren was nowhere to be found. There was a note on her door that read: “If you’re looking for Lauren, call this number.”
The number belonged to Lauren’s landlord, who later told Lauren's mom, Shantell Fields, and her brother that she had passed away. The family called law enforcement and spoke with a detective who failed to provide any information. It wasn’t until later on that Bridgeport Police confirmed the news.
Detectives confirmed to Lauren’s family that she met a man through Bumble before her passing.
What makes his story even more chilling is the fact that detectives reportedly told the family that Lauren met an older man on the dating app Bumble before her death.
According to a Bridgeport Police Department report obtained by Rolling Stone, Lauren had been drinking tequila with Matthew LaFountain at her apartment after the pair had matched on the app.
The man told police the following: The two took tequila shots, and Lauren became ill and threw up in the bathroom at one point. They continued to drink and played some games, ate, and watched a movie before Lauren got a text and went outside briefly to get something from her brother. When she came back, she went to the bathroom for 10 to 15 minutes. They finished the bottle of tequila while continuing to watch the movie and she fell asleep on the couch; he then carried her to her bed and they went to sleep. When he woke up early the next morning, Lauren was lying on her right side and bleeding from her right nostril and not breathing, and he called 911.
The family says that the police ignored other evidence, however, including a used condom in the wastebasket, lubricant, bloody bed sheets, flipped plates, and an unidentified pill in the apartment. Her brother says there was a big blood stain in the middle of the bed with streaks going down the right side. And her brother also says that he called her (not texted her) that night, and she came out to give him a basket of clothes — and she didn't appear drunk or sick. (The police report said she was intoxicated when she went outside to meet her brother.)
Naturally, Lauren’s family inquired about officers speaking to him, but they brushed it off.
“When I asked the officer about the guy, he said he was a very nice guy and they weren't looking into him anymore," Lakeem Jetter, one of Lauren’s brothers, told NBC Connecticut. "It was almost like he was sticking up for him and it seemed weird to hear that from a detective."
Keep in mind, the older man in question is of Caucasian descent. So, that fact has led many social media users to believe that police are not giving this case the attention it deserves. Making matters worse, the family says that once they inquired about the status of the case, law enforcement gave them the cold shoulder.
"He told me directly on the phone to stop calling him and hung up in my face, it was just like total disrespect, like that's what you tell a family that's going through grief and trying to find answers?" Lakeem told the outlet.
"The way they talked to me, the way they have talked to the family, how they treated my daughter, they treated her like she was nobody, like she was not important," Shantell shared.
The family and social media users now feel that Lauren’s case is not a priority simply because she's a Black woman.
"We have seen the amount of resources that have gone to other cases involving missing white women like Gabby Petito and we know so many Black women are missing so much in this country," the family's attorney Darnell Crosland told the outlet. "Everyone is speaking out, everyone is insulted with the way the Bridgeport police and the Bridgeport city has dealt with us."
Crosland is calling for an independent investigation by a state or federal agency. As of now, Bridgeport Police have released a statement stating that they are currently investigating the case and have given their condolences to the family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Lauren’s family at this time. We hope and pray justice will be served. Rest in peace, Lauren Smith-Fields.