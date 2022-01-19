Social Media Users Are Upset That Lauren Smith-Fields' Cause of Death Has yet to Be Revealed

The man told police the following: The two took tequila shots, and Lauren became ill and threw up in the bathroom at one point. They continued to drink and played some games, ate, and watched a movie before Lauren got a text and went outside briefly to get something from her brother. When she came back, she went to the bathroom for 10 to 15 minutes. They finished the bottle of tequila while continuing to watch the movie and she fell asleep on the couch; he then carried her to her bed and they went to sleep. When he woke up early the next morning, Lauren was lying on her right side and bleeding from her right nostril and not breathing, and he called 911.

The family says that the police ignored other evidence, however, including a used condom in the wastebasket, lubricant, bloody bed sheets, flipped plates, and an unidentified pill in the apartment. Her brother says there was a big blood stain in the middle of the bed with streaks going down the right side. And her brother also says that he called her (not texted her) that night, and she came out to give him a basket of clothes — and she didn't appear drunk or sick. (The police report said she was intoxicated when she went outside to meet her brother.)

Naturally, Lauren’s family inquired about officers speaking to him, but they brushed it off.