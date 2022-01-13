Rory Teasley's Boyfriend May Be Responsible for His Untimely Death

In case you've been MIA, TikTok star Rory Teasley, aka @Too2pump4tv, best known for comedy and dance videos on the short-form video app, has died. He was only 28 years old.

Teasley, who has garnered nearly 230,000 followers on the app, along with earning 2.4 million views, was found unconscious by paramedics in his home with his boyfriend present.