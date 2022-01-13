Rory Teasley's Boyfriend May Be Responsible for His Untimely Death

Rory Teasley's Boyfriend May Be Responsible for His Untimely DeathBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 13 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
In case you've been MIA, TikTok star Rory Teasley, aka @Too2pump4tv, best known for comedy and dance videos on the short-form video app, has died. He was only 28 years old.
Teasley, who has garnered nearly 230,000 followers on the app, along with earning 2.4 million views, was found unconscious by paramedics in his home with his boyfriend present.
As fans and fellow TikTok stars have shared beautiful tributes about Teasley, everyone wants answers. For starters, who was the content creator’s boyfriend? Is he responsible for Teasley’s death? Here's the 4-1-1.
Teasley’s boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, is allegedly responsible for his death.
Another young life gone too soon. According to Click On Detroit, Teasley’s boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, is currently being held on second-degree murder charges.
The Oakland Sheriff’s Department tells the outlet that they were called just before midnight on Jan. 6, 2022, to an apartment in the Pontiac neighborhood. Watkins shared that he and Teasley got into a physical dispute with police and said that the 28-year-old was "sleeping" on the couch.
However, upon arriving at the location, authorities found Teasley to be unconscious and not breathing. He was later taken to a neighborhood hospital and pronounced dead by medics.
Law enforcement shares that the tragic death was caused by a dispute over the video game Overwatch. As the couple argued over the game, things escalated and Watkins allegedly choked Teasley to death.
Reports reveal that Teasley and Watkins had been dating for a decade.
Watkins, who was arriagned on Jan. 9, 2022, is currently being held in custody with no bond. This decision may be due to the nature of the crime and because Watkins has a misdemeanor conviction for malicious destruction of property, per authorities.
The outlet shares that a probable cause conference has been scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022 long with a preliminary examination on Jan. 25, 2022.
Teasley’s last comedic TikTok poked fun at reaching the age of 30.
During the week of Jan. 3, 2022, Teasley took to TikTok to share a hilarious video about approaching the age of 30. Little did he know, this would be his last TikTok before his untimely death.
In the video, Teasley can be seen struggling to get out of bed as you can hear audio of bones cracking. As he attempts to stretch his body, more cracking sounds can be heard. And for many TikTokers, they can relate to this video a little too well.
With the news of Teasley’s death becoming a trending topic, many of his fans have taken to his comment section under his last post to share touching tributes. Many fans also made it a point to air out their anger about his murder.
“So sad. When he posted this, he didn't know it was going to be the last post he made. And over a video game. It's a terrible, pointless death,” one fan commented.
“The whole city is hurt, but best believe justice will be served! We love you baby. Rest in power,” another fan commented.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the fans and loved ones of Rory Teasley. His infectious spirit and personality will forever be missed.