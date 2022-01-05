Popular TikTok Creator Candice Murley Marystown Has Died, but What Happened?By Joseph Allen
Jan. 5 2022, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
A platform with as many users as TikTok is going to mourn the loss of prominent members with some frequency, and they did so frequently in 2021. Creators like Gabriel Salazar and Katelyn Ballman were among the prominent TikTok users who died last year, and now, 2022 has kicked things off with the death of Candice Murley Marystown, another popular TikTok creator.
What happened to Candice Murley Marystown?
The news of Candice's death first broke after her family posted a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her funeral expenses. The page was set up to collect $15,000 CAD, and they've already surpassed that goal, raising more than $16,000. Candice was known for posting videos that featured her cooking, singing, or dancing to her TikTok, and her family encouraged fans to look back at old videos as a way to remember the person she was.
What was Candice's cause of death?
The page was set up by Candice's sister, and while it offered some details about her life that many may not have known about, it didn't offer any information as to how she died. The Go Fund Me page makes it clear that her family was surprised by her death, suggesting that however she died, it wasn't something the family was expecting or even thought possible.
"This was very unexpected, and our hearts are torn apart," her sister wrote on the Go Fund Me page. "Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way. She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can't forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo. But more than anything in his world she loved her son & her family dearly, we also can't forget her cat Stash."
"Most people knew her as Candi — famous for her TikToks," Candice's sister continued. "She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let's not forget her scatter singing with her mic. Let's now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many."
Candice was a person of faith.
Although her death was unexpected, Candice's sister wrote that she was comforted by the fact that Candice believed in heaven, and could even be looking down on them as she wrote her tribute.
At the time of her death, Candice had more than 20,000 followers on TikTok, and had accumulated more than 300,000 likes across her videos.
Her videos consistently received more than 30,000 views, and some received far more than that. Candice's following was not enormous, but it was growing in ways that many TikTok accounts have found success. She was a consistent poster who made a variety of entertaining content, even as she never hesitated to show her fans her own personality. Candice was not a mega-star, but she was one of the many people that make TikTok feel like a community.