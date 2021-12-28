Did TikTok's VooDootheMenace Die From COVID-19? Here's What We Know About His Sudden Death

Did TikTok's VooDootheMenace Die From COVID-19? Here's What We Know About His Sudden DeathBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 28 2021, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Bad news for fans of @VooDooTheMenace on TikTok. The popular creator has unexpectedly passed away.
VooDooTheMenace, whose real name is Lee Roy Elizondo, had over 90,000 followers on the short-video platform. He was known for his humorous, but honest and straightforward perspective. He often sounded off on important issues from the front seat of his car.
In one of his most popular videos, the Oklahoma native discussed the double standards men face when fighting for child custody. He noted that if a woman went behind her ex-husband's back to take custody of their child, it would be applauded. However, if a man did the same thing, it would be met with cruelty. "Not all dads are bad dads, and not all moms are good f--king moms," he concluded.
It's no secret that Lee Roy's passing has been a huge loss to the TikTok community. Currently, some fans are paying tribute to him on TikTok by making dedicated videos. Others are leaving kind words in the comments of his most recent videos.
But one thing is still very unclear. How exactly did @VooDootheMenace die? And is there a way that fans can support his family during this difficult time? Keep scrolling to find out.
How did TikTok's VooDootheMenace die? Was it because of COVID-19?
It's currently unknown how VooDootheMenace died. However, his last post on both TikTok and Instagram was on Dec. 14, 2021. Almost two weeks went by before the news regarding his passing started trickling in on Dec. 27. Since he was someone who posted daily, and sometimes multiple times a day, his absence suggested that he became very ill in his last few days.
A GoFundMe was also started for him on Dec. 27 — so we can assume that he probably passed away around or after Christmas Day.
That being said, Lee Roy always appeared to be a health-conscious guy, often posting videos of himself at the gym. If he did have serious medical issues, he never discussed them on TikTok.
One fan believes that he may have had died of COVID. "I saw somewhere online that he was having complications due to COVID that led to his death … I don’t know if it’s true but, y’all … COVID isn't a joke," Instagram user @meerohhh__ wrote in a post honoring Lee Roy.
Furthermore, SportsKeeda noted in this article that the creator may have died from COVID-19. However, it's unknown where the outlet got that information.
Here's how you can support VooDootheMenace.
As previously mentioned, a GoFundMe was made in memory of Lee Roy. All donations will go directly to his Mom, as noted on the page. Within the fundraiser's first 24 hours, it raised almost $8,000.
"He was a caring man, a soldier, a philanthropist, a comedian, and a warrior. He was always sarcastic and hard-headed, but he was one of the smartest and kindest guys I ever knew,” friend Joshua Watrous wrote of Lee Roy in the description.
He further added: “Lee Roy would have given the shirt off his back to help someone in need, and I hope that everyone remembers these things about him in this trying time.”