Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears Running Back Marion Barber III Died at Age 38
A mightily successful running back who played seven seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears has passed away at age 38.
Marion last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2009. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2011 for his last season, where his teammates included Jay Cutler and J'Marcus Webb. What do we know about his cause of death?
Marion Barber III was found dead inside his home in Frisco, Texas, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Frisco police did a welfare check after someone made a call concerning a water leak coming from his apartment. Marion's cause of death has yet to be announced.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Dallas Cowboys shared with ESPN via a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
"The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," a press release published by the NFL states, via ESPN.
Marion Barber III is survived by his family, including his father, Marion Barber Jr., and brother, Dominique Barber.
A second-generation football player, Marion followed in the footsteps of his father, Marion Barber Jr., who played for the New York Jets for seven seasons between 1982 to 1988. Marion's younger brother, Dominique, enjoyed a similarly successful football career, playing for the Houston Texans between 2008 and 2011.
Marion was born and raised in Plymouth, Minn. He attended the Wayzata High School and the University of Minnesota — home to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — before joining the Dallas Cowboys. He settled down in North Texas after leaving football behind.
Marion Barber III was arrested in October 2019 on criminal mischief charges stemming from a 2018 incident.
Per the Star-Telegram, Marion's "life has been in a tailspin since his retirement." He had been hospitalized twice for mental health evaluations and was arrested in 2019 for a 2018 incident in which he allegedly attempted to damage two vehicles while running in his home city of Frisco. Apparently, he continued to run as though the vehicles weren't in his way.
Our hearts go out to Marion's loved ones at this time.