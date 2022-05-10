Did the Accident at Three Mile Island Cause Any Deaths? Here's What to Know

Environmentalists concluded after tests that the area’s natural background radiation lies somewhere around 100-125 millirem per year. When radiation leaked from Three Mile Island, there was only a discernible spike of around 1 millirem.

Thankfully, studies of the "air, water, milk, vegetation, soil, and foodstuffs" concluded that "very low levels could be attributed to the accident and that the radioactive release had negligible effects on the physical health of the individuals or the environment," per the site.