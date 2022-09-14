Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Be Taking the Field Anytime Soon

Despite their efforts, the Cowboys could not stop Tom Brady and the Buccaneers; not only that, but they failed to make it to the end zone in their season opener. As a result, the Cowboys lost 19-3 and dropped to a losing record.

To make matters worse, the Cowboys will lose star quarterback Dak Prescott for several weeks due to an injury he sustained late in the fourth quarter. Wait, what happened to him? Keep reading for all the known details.