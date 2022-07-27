Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is in Hot Water for Calling Larry Lacewell a Slur

It's kind of shocking to watch some movies that came out just a couple of decades ago. Take The Monster Squad for example: seeing a middle-school-aged kid say the "f" slur casually in conversation is a bit difficult to watch, especially when you know the etymology of the word.

Jerry Jones recently used a height-related slur that was also once widely used in a jocular manner, and he's since apologized for saying the derogatory word.