Basketball Wives' Star Brandi Maxiell Hints at a Serious Health Issue in a Recent Episode

At the very end of the episode, Brandi makes a call to one of the show's producers to let them know she would not be available for her green screen interview. Evidently, she was told by her doctor that she had to get to the hospital immediately because her cancer may have returned.

Hopefully this isn't the case, but if it is, Jason better be prepared to take care of her again. It's the least he could do after all the cheating. If Brandi's cancer has returned, we're confident she can beat it again.