Why Are Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo From 'Basketball Wives' Feuding Right Now?

Back in the day, Brandi and Malaysia would stand up for each other in moments of need. Now, mutual defense is something that's not likely to happen anytime soon.

In one scene from Basketball Wives Season 9, Brandi expressed her concerns to Malaysia, saying that she wasn’t comfortable with Malaysia telling people they were on good terms when they weren’t. "You’re telling people that we’re good. That’s where I have a problem," she said. "I no longer need anyone in my life that’s not really there for me."