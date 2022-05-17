Why Are Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo From 'Basketball Wives' Feuding Right Now?By Stephanie Harper
May. 16 2022, Published 8:02 p.m. ET
Basketball Wives has been successfully running since 2010, captivating reality TV lovers everywhere. The show is about a group of friends who have one major thing in common — they’re all either the wife, current girlfriend, or ex-wife of an NBA superstar.
The ladies on the show also share luxurious lifestyles. For the most part, they’ve all got beautiful homes, designer clothes, lavish jewelry, and high-end vehicles. But even though their lives look completely glamorous from the outside, there’s often a lot of drama going on behind closed doors. Case in point: There's currently a feud going on between Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo. What exactly is happening? Let's dive into the details.
Here’s an explanation of the 'Basketball Wives' feud between Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo.
It turns out Malaysia isn’t in the best of places with most of the current cast members of Basketball Wives, though her feud with Brandi is certainly the most dramatic at the moment. According to Urban Belle Mag, Brandi and Malaysia used to be close friends, however, these days, it’s become quite obvious that their friendship has run its course.
Back in the day, Brandi and Malaysia would stand up for each other in moments of need. Now, mutual defense is something that's not likely to happen anytime soon.
In one scene from Basketball Wives Season 9, Brandi expressed her concerns to Malaysia, saying that she wasn’t comfortable with Malaysia telling people they were on good terms when they weren’t. "You’re telling people that we’re good. That’s where I have a problem," she said. "I no longer need anyone in my life that’s not really there for me."
Brandi’s made it clear that she doesn’t want the world to believe that things are rainbows and butterflies when she and Malaysia don’t have the tight-knit friendship they used to have anymore. She also doesn’t feel like Malaysia has been there for her as much as she needed her to be.
"I no longer need anyone in my life that’s not really there for me," she said.
In a separate setting, Malaysia told Jackie Christie, “If I'm the problem, I’m going to remove myself. I don’t have it in me, I don’t."
For Malaysia, being involved in drama in any capacity isn’t something she’s interested in. She’d rather remove herself from the situation entirely than have anyone bring her down. As she put it: "Can’t take my joy, b****es."
This is definitely not the first time Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo have had drama with one another.
The drama between Malaysia and Brandi didn’t just start up recently. According to The Jasmine Brand, the pair ended their friendship by officially unfollowing each other on Instagram in August of 2021. A source revealed that their friendship was indeed done with, but the reasons for their fallout at the time were left a complete mystery.
The premiere of Basketball Wives Season 10 airs on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8 pm EST on VH1.