OG From 'Basketball Wives' Called Out the Rest of the Cast on Instagram

Over the years, cast members from the reality show Basketball Wives have come and gone. Fans will always have their faves, though, and wonder where they've gone once their time on the show is up. This can be said for OG , whose full name is Ogom Chijindu. She joined the show in Season 7 as the girlfriend of professional baller Kwame Alexander.

But there was some serious drama with OG and some of the other Basketball Wives women since her time on the show began. Now, she's not holding anything back. Drama from Season 8 has only added to what's happening in Season 9, and OG is firing back. In an Instagram post, she calls out the women she refers to as the "clout sisters," and has receipts to prove all of her points.

What happened to OG?

On the Season 8 reunion of Basketball Wives, OG had to be removed. She said the cast called her "angry" and "aggressive." But she's still on good terms with some cast members like Jennifer and Jackie. Now, we're into Season 9 of Basketball Wives, but drama from the previous season has spilled over. The cast reunited in LA, but OG, Jackie, and Jennifer got their own rental property away from the other members of the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, it looks like OG is firing back against everything that's happened against her. In a video she posted on Instagram on March 22, 2021 that's over a half-hour long, she's calling out people all over. In all caps, the caption is long and titled, "LiFΞ ΛT THΞ CiRCUS." "THESE CLOWNS TRiED TO BAiT ME iNTO A PHYSiCAL ALTERCATiON.. JUST TO BE ON CAMERA.. BY THiS TiME i WAS OUT OF PATiENCE," the caption started off. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Article continues below advertisement

She starts the video calling the other cast members the "clout sisters" and had receipts for times she didn't want to get involved in drama that she says the other women brought to her. The screen is mostly black besides showing that it's a video recording. We can hear OG talking to other women about things that have bothered her and it sounds like she's trying to have a deep conversation about what exactly she isn't happy about and why.

OG calls someone she doesn't name a liar but says that she's told the "clout sisters" more than once to stay out of her business with receipts and date stamps to back her up. But she says these women continued to include themselves and start drama so that she would look bad.