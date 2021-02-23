'Basketball Wives' Malaysia Pargo's Brother Was Shot and Killed by a Cop

We can all agree that racial injustice has taken a toll on our country. And while these issues have been happening constantly for years, things took an even worse turn with the death of George Floyd. While many of us are still mourning his death, there’s no denying that there is a huge problem with racism against Black and brown people in this country. And many reality television shows are speaking out about its effects.

With that said, Basketball Wives fans learned just how close to home social injustice is for Malaysia Pargo . In an emotional episode, the star highlighted how much she struggles with the concept and how scared she is raising Black children. And that’s all because of what happened to her younger brother.

However, there have been no reports on if the city settled with the family.

Hayes’ mother — Taffy Hayes — reportedly filed an unlawful death lawsuit against the City of Riverside in 2014. She asked for at least $25,000 in damages for the death of her son.

According to Monsters and Critics , Hayes was shot and killed in Riverside, Calif. after officers claimed that he pulled a handgun out of his waistband. And to make matters worse, a friend of the family has challenged that claim, saying that Hayes did not have a weapon on him.

Being a parent means having tough conversations with your children. With the current state of the world, how do you think Malaysia handled the topic at hand? 😢 Watch a NEW #BasketballWives TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1 . pic.twitter.com/sOickC6SPc

The topic came up after Kristen shared that she wanted Malaysia to support protests with her in light of Black Lives Matter. And while Malaysia really wanted to support, the pain of her brother's death wouldn't allow her to show up. However, she did realize that it's something that she needed to speak with her children about.

“He was murdered by cops at the age of 17, while he was unarmed in a park,” she shares.

In Season 9, Episode 2, Malaysia opened up to Kristen about what happened to her brother. She shared that her younger brother, Dontae Hayes, was shot and killed by a cop in 2013.

The number of Black men and women who are killed at the hands of police officers is alarming. And while many Black people continue to struggle with injustice, it’s easy to feel helpless and alone.

Hayes’ death and the news of social injustice has taken a toll on Malaysia's family life.

If you’re a fan of Basketball Wives, you know that Malaysia has three children. And with so many Black men, women, and children being killed, it has taken a toll on parents all over the country — especially since one phone call from the police can mean the end.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

That said, Malaysia decided that it was time to have a talk with her children about police brutality. And while the topic is painful for her, she knows that having this open dialogue with her children can potentially help save their lives.

And while some people believe that most kids are too young to be privy to certain information, society has shown us all that age is no longer a factor. After all, Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police at 12.

Article continues below advertisement

“You never think that you have to tell your small baby, who is so innocent and so cute with dimples, and are trying to figure out life that they are a threat,” she says. She continued, “To have to tell them that your uncle was a teenager that was murdered and the officer didn’t take the time to see that he was a child…”

This scene on basketball wives when Malaysia talking to her kids about police brutality has me in tears😩 — lyssa. (@_Simplylyss) February 23, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

I’m bawling my eyes out watching Malaysia talk to her kids about black peoples losing their lives to cops on basketball wives. — Thee Heavyweight Champ 🥵 (@Sollydime) February 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

This episode of basketball wives got me in tears especially Malaysia explaining to her kids they can get killed by the police for being black and to just put your hands up — Hey Pretty✨ (@ItsTerrax3) February 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

And the moment was heartbreaking, but needed. We can't blame Black mothers and fathers for fearing the worst when it comes to their kids at the hands of police. However, by having those difficult conversations, you can help prepare your children for what could happen.

There's no telling if police brutality and social injustice will ever stop, but it's important for parents to do their part and educate their children. Our deepest condolences go out to Malaysia and her family. Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.