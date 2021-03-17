'Basketball Wives' Star Feby Torres Has Kids With Lance Stephenson — Does He Have More?

Lance and his ex-girlfriend Jasmine Williams were high school sweethearts and had a kid together. They welcomed their daughter, Liara Stephenson, in 2008. While Jasmine and Lance were together, the former basketball star made headlines in 2010 for slamming the mother of his child's head on the stairs after he had allegedly pushed her down them. The New York Times reported that Jasmine told cops that Lance pushed her down the steps and hit her head.

According to court papers, "While [Jasmine] was laying at the bottom of stairs, the defendant picked up [her] head and slammed informant's head on the bottom step."

The incident happened when their daughter, Liara, was 2 years old and apparently happened because Jasmine would not answer her phone while she was out with friends. Lance was charged with third-degree assault.