Who Is Krissy From 'She's the Boss'? — Meet One of Nicole and Josh Walters' Adopted Kids

When Nicole and Josh saw Krissy, Daya, and Ally panhandling with their mother in Baltimore almost seven years ago, they knew they had to step in and help. Nicole's concern for the kids' well-being and safety led her to start dropping them off meals and picking them up from school. A month later, the girls' mother was incarcerated, and Nicole and Josh decided to foster the girls.

After she was released, the couple decided to keep the kids in their care, and by the fall of 2015, they had full guardianship. You can watch Nicole and Josh's uniquely blended family on their new reality series.

She's the Boss airs on Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.