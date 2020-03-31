You Can Apply to Be on the Next Season of 'The Biggest Loser' Right Now

Following a four-year hiatus, The Biggest Loser returned to television on a new network this past January. The reboot set out to erase the reality competition’s past controversies, choosing to focus on what it takes to make an actual lifestyle change rather than measuring an individual’s success by pounds lost.

Tuning in to the revival might have inspired you to eat healthier and exercise more in your own life, but it’s not always easy to flip the switch on daily habits. If you're someone who could benefit from the help of Biggest Loser's trainers, here’s how to apply for the show.