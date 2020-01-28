Find Out Where the 17 Winners of 'The Biggest Loser' Are Now

Bill is one of the rare winners from the show who has nothing bad to say about the process. Since winning the fourth season, Bill has embarked on a motivational speaking career that he credits to his time on the weight loss series.

After losing 164 and almost half of his original body weight, Bill did gain some of the weight back. He has not revealed how much weight he regained, but he did speak about losing 53 pounds, and his goal of losing weight during the 2019 holiday season.

He often spoke about his tight knit family on the show, and he's the proud dad of grown kids Hope and Luke, who he often posts about online. Bill is also incredibly excited about the reboot, and he even encouraged his followers who have struggled with their weight to apply for the show.