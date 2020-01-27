We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Meet Steve Cook, One of the New Trainers on 'The Biggest Loser' Reboot

Nearly four years after going off the air, The Biggest Loser is making its triumphant return to TV. With a new network and a nearly new cast of experts, the reboot is promising to be different from the original. 

After years of backlash about how the all-day training sessions and easy access to healthy food is not conducive training for maintaining weight loss outside of the show, the series is taking a new approach to weight loss.

With Bob Harper transitioning from a trainer to a host and Jillian Michaels off the show, new trainers Steve Cook and Erica Lugo are in charge of helping their teams of six get healthier for life.

Who is Steve Cook from The Biggest Loser? Read on to find out more about the new trainer and how the show's format has changed.