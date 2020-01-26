Guy Lies About Knowing CEO of Company to Actual CEO of Company — and Her Response Is Perfect

It's always infuriating whenever you come across someone who claims to know what they're talking about, when they clearly don't. Kind of like the time some dude tried to explain the origin of Indiana Jones costume to the person who actually designed the costume.

Sometimes, "mansplaining" is the cause: when a man immediately dismisses a woman's thoughts on a subject simply because of her sex. Which may have been going on with this CEO's interaction with a random dude at an airport.