We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
bob-harper-spouse-1-1580317670890.jpg
Source: Getty

Bob Harper Says His Husband, Anton Gutierrez, Would Make a Great Sous-Chef

By

The Biggest Loser viewers will know Bob Harper as a stern, extremely regimented fitness trainer unafraid to push contestants far beyond their limits. The die-hard crossfit enthusiast, yoga teacher, and activist has been on the popular reality TV show since its very beginnings, having joined the cast in 2004. The recent premiere of The Biggest Loser reboot led some viewers to wonder: what's Bob's private life like? Is he married, and if so, what's there to know about his spouse

Meet Anton Gutierrez, Bob Harper's husband.

Bob came out publicly during a Season 14 episode of The Biggest Loser. Having spent much of his adulthood in the public eye, the popular fitness trainer has been insistent on protecting his private life for the most part. 

This all changed when a contestant struggling to reconcile ever-growing tensions within his family went on the show. Having noticed the disastrous impact the family's lack of support had on his self-esteem, Bob decided to share his story and explain what had worked for him. 