Bob Harper Says His Husband, Anton Gutierrez, Would Make a Great Sous-Chef

Bob came out publicly during a Season 14 episode of The Biggest Loser. Having spent much of his adulthood in the public eye, the popular fitness trainer has been insistent on protecting his private life for the most part.

This all changed when a contestant struggling to reconcile ever-growing tensions within his family went on the show. Having noticed the disastrous impact the family's lack of support had on his self-esteem, Bob decided to share his story and explain what had worked for him.