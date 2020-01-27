We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
erica-lugo-biggest-loser-1580156282021.jpg
Source: Getty Images

'Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo Knows What It's Like to Drop Over 100 Pounds

By

For 17 seasons, The Biggest Loser aired on NBC and attracted a lot of controversy. Critics slammed the competition’s fixation on rapid weight loss, and accused the show’s producers of encouraging dangerous habits in an effort to see contestants succeed by the scheduled finale.

Four years after the series was canceled following a considerable dip in ratings, USA Network is rebooting the program with two new trainers and one familiar host: OG Biggest Loser guru Bob Harper. But who are the reality TV novices joining him? Meet red team leader Erica Lugo!

'Biggest Loser' trainer Erica Lugo has her own incredible weight loss story.

When the Ohio native was 26 years old, she weighed 322 pounds. A conversation with her toddler son made Erica realize that she couldn’t go on living the way she had been. 