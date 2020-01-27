'Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo Knows What It's Like to Drop Over 100 Pounds

For 17 seasons, The Biggest Loser aired on NBC and attracted a lot of controversy. Critics slammed the competition’s fixation on rapid weight loss, and accused the show’s producers of encouraging dangerous habits in an effort to see contestants succeed by the scheduled finale.

Four years after the series was canceled following a considerable dip in ratings, USA Network is rebooting the program with two new trainers and one familiar host: OG Biggest Loser guru Bob Harper. But who are the reality TV novices joining him? Meet red team leader Erica Lugo!