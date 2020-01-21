We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Frank Fritz's Weight Loss on 'American Pickers' Was Partly Due to His Battle With Crohn's Disease

When someone's been on television for over a decade, it’s easy for fans to pick up on changes to their appearance. So naturally, Frank Fritz’s significant weight loss in between American Pickers’ eighth and ninth seasons elicited a strong reaction from History Channel viewers. 

Sadly, the Iowa native’s healthier physique is partly due to his ongoing battle with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that he’s been suffering from for over 30 years. 

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz’s most noticeable weight loss occurred in 2013.

The 54-year-old addressed rumors surrounding his slimmer figure in a Facebook post published a couple days before the Season 9 finale. "A lot of you have been wondering about my health and my weight loss," he wrote on Aug. 17, 2013. "I have an illness called Crohn’s [disease], which at times is difficult to deal with."