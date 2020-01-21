Frank Fritz's Weight Loss on 'American Pickers' Was Partly Due to His Battle With Crohn's Disease

When someone's been on television for over a decade, it’s easy for fans to pick up on changes to their appearance. So naturally, Frank Fritz’s significant weight loss in between American Pickers’ eighth and ninth seasons elicited a strong reaction from History Channel viewers.

Sadly, the Iowa native’s healthier physique is partly due to his ongoing battle with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that he’s been suffering from for over 30 years.