Everything You Should Know About 'American Pickers' Star Robbie Wolfe

Vintage car enthusiast and antique picker Robbie Wolfe first appeared on the hit reality TV show, American Pickers, in the Season 1 premiere titled "Big Bear."

Host Mike Wolfe's brother, Robbie has starred in over 76 episodes over the years. His unparalleled expertise and charming personality helped him obtain lots of fans. But what's there to know about his personal life? How did he get into the business?