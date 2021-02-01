Everything You Should Know About 'American Pickers' Star Robbie Wolfe

Everything You Should Know About 'American Pickers' Star Robbie WolfeBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 1 2021, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Vintage car enthusiast and antique picker Robbie Wolfe first appeared on the hit reality TV show, American Pickers, in the Season 1 premiere titled "Big Bear."
Host Mike Wolfe's brother, Robbie has starred in over 76 episodes over the years. His unparalleled expertise and charming personality helped him obtain lots of fans. But what's there to know about his personal life? How did he get into the business?
Robbie Wolfe is an antique collector and the star of 'American Pickers.'
On American Pickers, Robbie amazes viewers with his vast knowledge of old cars, rare neon signs, and various other collectibles. A born treasure hunter, he demonstrates an unmatched ability to dig up the most precious items. Not afraid to venture off the beaten path, he manages to get his hands on some of the most valuable pieces at the unlikeliest locations.
The star often takes to Instagram to share updates about his latest escapades and to showcase his most cherished finds. A die-hard car lover, he has managed to stumble on rarities like a 1936 Chevrolet Sedan during his travels across the U.S.
Robbie's love of iconic vehicles knows no bounds — and it's only matched by his zealous interest in decades-old neon signs.
From a nostalgia-inducing National Garages sign that dates back to the 1930s to an old but near-perfect Coca-Cola sign, there's no shortage of rare gems he secured over the years. Robbie's specialties also include vintage petrol cans.
So, what's there to know about Robbie's wife and kids?
A proud family man, Robbie occasionally takes to Instagram to post about his beautiful kids and his wife, Melanie. Although he occasionally shares tidbits of information about his children, not much is known about them.
As he revealed in an Instagram post, his son, Rhesa, turned 20 in 2018. An enthusiastic antique picker, Rhesa is frequently seen helping out with the fast-expanding family venture. Of all the kids, he seems to be most at ease in the spotlight.
In addition to his work on American Pickers, Robbie has a side hustle, a landscaping company named R.J. Wolfe & Sons. The company predominantly services clients located in the Quad Cities metropolitan area, per Houzz.
Landscape design, pools, decks, water features, and masonry are just some of the services the company offers.
Reportedly, Robbie dabbled in music before finding his true calling as an antique picker.
According to a rumor, Robbie is a talented musician who was once planning on becoming a rock star. Unfortunately, there isn't enough information on his previous performances to corroborate this theory.
Danielle Colby-Cushman says that Robbie and Mike have supported her through good and bad.
As American Pickers cast member Danielle revealed in a recent Instagram post, the Wolfe brothers have always been there for her.
"I'm deeply appreciative that these boys listen to me when something's not right, if I feel uncomfortable, if I feel vulnerable, if I need help, if I feel unsafe, if I just need a friend. On top of that, I'm thankful that these boys set an example of acceptance and kindness in the workplace with me," Danielle captioned a post shared on Jan. 22, 2021.
