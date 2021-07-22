'American Picker's' Mike Wolfe Has a New Lady in His Life Post-Divorce

'American Picker's' Mike Wolfe Has a New Lady in His Life Post-DivorceBy Kori Williams
Jul. 22 2021, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Back in November 2020, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his wife of 10 years, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, filed for divorce.
According to court documents, Jodi filed the documents, citing "irreconcilable differences," and listed June 2020 as their date of separation. The two have a 9-year-old daughter together.
Now, it looks like new things are happening in Mike's love life. He's been spotted with someone new over the course of the past few months and people are wondering if he's got a new girlfriend. So, who is Mike dating? Here's what we know.
Who is Mike Wolfe's girlfriend?
According to TMZ, Mike is dating a woman named Leticia Cline. She's a model, but her Instagram bio also lists her as a journalist and councilwoman. The outlet writes that the two have been "hanging out" since April 2021, but it's not clear how long they've actually been dating.
And while neither Mike nor Leticia has confirmed they're together, TMZ notes that the relationship is "pretty serious."
Luckily for Mike, Leticia's not a complete stranger to reality TV. She was on the reality show Beauty and the Geek in 2005, has been featured in a few different magazines, and has also appeared on Howard Stern's radio show.
And it appears that Leticia and Mike have known each other for quite some time. Back in 2018, Leticia posted a picture with Mike on her Instagram page of the two smiling alongside artist Matt Hummel while getting ice cream. In the caption, Leticia says that she's come to love Columbia, Tenn. and that she's realized "this is the town for me."
What is Mike's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American Pickers star is worth $7 million. The outlet writes that Mike's show is one of the most popular shows on The History Channel and has been on the air for more than 20 seasons. Not only does he star on the show, but he's also an executive producer for the series.
On top of that, Mike has published a few books, has guest-starred on NCIS, and has an endorsement deal with Indian Motorcycles. He also sold a show to CBS. According to a 2012 article from Deadline, the untitled show was a workplace comedy set in a antiques and collectibles shop. Mike said the show was based on his life as a picker, but there's more to it than just that.
"Its appeal is that it’s really about everybody who ever looked for a treasure at a yard sale, bought a lottery ticket, rented a metal detector for a day at the beach, or just found a curious old thing and wondered where it came from and if it was worth anything," Mike said to Deadline. We don't know much about how much the show sold for or what happened after the deal was made.
