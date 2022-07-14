'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Daughter, Charlie Faeth Wolfe, Is Thriving
In recent years, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's personal life has been the subject of great scrutiny, especially following his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Catherine Wolfe (neé Faeth). Fans have seen Mike's brother, Robbie, on the show, but what about his daughter, Charlie Faeth Wolfe?
Here's what you need to know about Mike Wolfe's family, explained.
Mike Wolfe shares his daughter Charlie with ex-wife Jodi Faeth.
Charlie was born to Mike and Jodi in 2012, shortly before the pair tied the knot in September, according to People. When Mike and Jodi split, court documents showed that Jodi had not "participated in any other litigation concerning the custody" of Charlie. However, Charlie was living with Jodi and another child from Jodi's previous marriage.
Later, it was revealed that the exes "entered a collaborative family law participation agreement." Not much else is known about 10-year-old Charlie, likely because Mike keeps their family life off social media. Occasionally he will post photos on Facebook or Instagram of them together, but these posts are infrequent and often obscure Charlie's face.
In 2012, Mike Wolfe wrote on his Facebook page that Charlie had been born with a cleft lip and a cleft palate. After undergoing two successful reconstructive surgeries, she has been healthy ever since! In 2014, he collaborated with artist Isabelle Bloom to create a sculpture in support of children with cleft palates. The sculpture, titled "Charlie's Smile," features a little girl sitting on a dog. The sculpture is made in the image of Mike's daughter.
In an interview with Isabelle Bloom for her blog, Mike recounted the experience of discovering Charlie would be born with medical difficulties. "We cried when we found out,” Mike says. “But Charlie had excellent surgical care and is happy and healthy today."
According to Quad-City Times, proceeds from the sculpture's sale were donated to Operation Smile, a nonprofit that provides free cleft palate surgeries to children and adults worldwide. In an announcement about the sculpture, Mike said, "We are so happy to be able to advocate for an organization that makes such a difference for those born with the same condition as Charlie. Helping give a healthy life and new smile to children who would otherwise not have it is just wonderful."
Recently, however, Mike and Charlie have been very low-key, with Mike occasionally writing a post featuring his daughter on social media. On Father's Day in June 2022, Mike posted a photo of Charlie and the family dog on Instagram, writing, "Rolling down the road with my girls. Happy Fathers Day."
It sounds like Mike and Charlie are doing just fine today! You can catch Mike in an all-new season of American Pickers, which airs on Saturdays on the History Channel at 9 p.m. EST.