'American Pickers' Mike Wolfe and Wife Split After 30 Years Together

At this point, it’s almost an unwritten rule that if you appear on reality television, chances are that your relationship is going to suffer. Just ask anyone from Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, to more recently, Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart . All it takes is a couple of seasons in front of the cameras for your relationship to become strained.

The most recent casualty? Mike Wolfe from American Pickers and his wife, Jodi, who are calling it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. The couple is usually pretty private when it comes to their relationship, but what’s the story behind the split?

Is Mike Wolfe from 'American Pickers' getting a divorce from his wife, Jodi Faeth?

Since 2010, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have “travel[ed] the back roads of America looking to buy rusty gold.” But all those hours Mike spent antiquing could clearly have been spent strengthening his relationship with his wife, Jodi. It turns out, Jodi has filed for divorce from the American Pickers star, after nearly a decade of marriage and being a couple for almost three decades.

TMZ reports that Jodi filed the documents in their hometown of Williamson County, Tenn., all the way back in November. The documents cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The couple, who got married in Franklin, Tenn., in September 2012, have one child together: a 9-year-old daughter named Charlie Faeth Wolfe. They will undoubtedly have to figure out a custody agreement for her, even though the court documents show that the kid currently lives with her mom.

Together since 1994, Mike and Jodi have been through a lot together, including a bout of cancer that Jodi battled in 2013. Thankfully, with the support of her family, Jodi beat cancer and in 2014, announced that she was cancer-free. TMZ also suggests that although it wasn’t publicly known, the couple had been on the rocks for a while before Jodi officially filed for divorce. According to the court papers, Jodi listed June 2020 as the couple’s official date of separation, which means they’ve been having trouble for well over a year now.