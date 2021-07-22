Frank Fritz Won't Be Returning to 'American Pickers,' and Fans Want to Know Why

In an interview with The Sun, Frank said that he would not be returning to American Pickers, explaining that he hadn't even spoken to Mike in more than two years. "I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Frank said. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

Mike said that he was sad to see Frank go, and added that the two of them had known each other for a long time.