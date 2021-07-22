Frank Fritz Won't Be Returning to 'American Pickers,' and Fans Want to Know Why

Frank Fritz Won't Be Returning to 'American Pickers,' and Fans Want to Know WhyBy Joseph Allen
Jul. 22 2021, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
Following more than a decade on the air together, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are parting ways. The dynamic co-hosting duo behind American Pickers will not be reunited when the show returns. News broke that Frank will be leaving the show. Now, fans are wondering what led to Frank's departure, and whether he and Mike are still on speaking terms.
What happened to Frank Fritz on 'American Pickers'?
Frank has been struggling with health problems for several years. He has lost a substantial amount of weight recently, and many fans began to wonder if something was wrong with him after he returned to the show looking noticeably thinner. In addition, Frank has spoken frequently about suffering from back problems and Crohn's disease, which may have been one factor in his decision to leave the show.
Why is Frank leaving 'American Pickers'?
In an interview with The Sun, Frank said that he would not be returning to American Pickers, explaining that he hadn't even spoken to Mike in more than two years. "I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Frank said. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."
Mike said that he was sad to see Frank go, and added that the two of them had known each other for a long time.
"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Mike said in a statement to People. "The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."
Frank believed the show was "tilted" toward Mike.
In his interview with The Sun, Frank said that he felt he always took "second" place. "The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can't even bend that far down to show you how much," he said. "That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the frontman. I found my spot, I'm second and he's number one on the show. That's no problem with me. Maybe he does have a problem."
Frank added that he saw himself as the more average guy, and believed that that quality allowed him to appeal to more viewers. "I'm not arrogant and I'm more of a regular ol' guy," he said. "The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend. That's my guy. My guy buys a $150 sign, not an $8,000 sign."
"I'm more of the common man guy, I haven't found a $100,000 vase or any Michelangelo stuff," he continued. "I've never really had a big, big score like that. But all the small scores are the bread and butter and that's my deal."