If You've Got Some Junk In Your Trunk, Or Garage, Here's How to Get On 'American Pickers'

Remember the last time you cleaned out your garage and came across that peculiar antique you think might be worth something but aren’t really sure? Luckily, there’s a show for that!

Featuring Danielle Colby, Mike Wolfe, and Frank Fritz, American Pickers follows Mike and Frank as they travel the country and “pick” through these collections, offering cash for the items on the spot. Danielle acts as a navigator of sorts, generating leads and guiding the guys to their next location.