Is Danielle Colby Really Leaving ‘American Pickers’? Here’s What We Know

The History Channel really knows how to pick ‘em, and they truly knocked it out of the park with A merican Pickers . There’s something so satisfying about seeing Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country and share their vast knowledge of antiques — all while “picking” through countless outbuildings and warehouses. You never know what they’re going to find, but you do know you’re going to be entertained the entire time they’re looking for it.

Of course, Mike and Frank are great, but we can’t forget Danielle Colby when listing our favorite American Pickers personalities! In the show, Danielle holds the fort at Antique Archaeology (Mike’s base of operations). Lately, there have been some rumors that Danielle is leaving American Pickers. Here’s what we know.

Did Danielle Colby leave ‘American Pickers’?

It’s a little tricky to get the most up-to-date information regarding the cast of American Pickers due to the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the show's filming schedule. That being said, there has been no official announcement that Danielle is leaving the show, and her IMDb profile lists American Pickers episodes featuring her through 2021. At least as of right now, you can still rest assured that Danielle is a major player on the show.

However, there are a few details about her online presence that indicate Danielle may be leaving the show (or may have left prior to the episodes that are currently airing). She previously used an Instagram handle that contained the phrase "americanpicker," and even posted plenty of American-Pickers-related material there, but that account doesn't appear to be active any longer.

Danielle also appears to have changed her Facebook name from "Danielle Colby, American Pickers" to just "Danielle Colby" — how curious! She has continued to retweet American Pickers-related content on her Twitter page, but again, no official announcement of her leaving the show has been made. Maybe one will be made soon, though!

For anyone who doesn’t know, Danielle and Mike actually go way back. In a 2010 interview , she revealed that she and Mike had been friends for nearly 10 years before production on the show even began. During a Q&A session (also in 2010), Mike revealed why he chose to include Danielle on the show:

“[W]hen we sold the show to History I needed to hire somebody that did what I did, that did what we did with the research and dissecting things as far as where we were gonna go and I asked her to do it, and she’s like, ‘Are you guys nuts?!?’ And it worked out really well,” he said.

“I saw what she was capable of, and she’s got the edge, she’s got the look. One thing I wanted when I hired her and I knew she was going to be on camera, I wanted someone that did not look like they would work in any antique shop because I wanted our show to be looked at in a different way. I wanted people to look at antiques like they’re fun, they’re rad, they’re killer, they’re awesome. I wanted people to know that they didn’t have to have a blue blazer and ten cats to be an antique dealer.”