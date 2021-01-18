Did Frank Fritz From 'American Pickers' Get Married? We Investigate

Unlike his American Pickers co-star, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz isn’t much of a social media guy. The 55-year-old hasn’t touched most of his public profiles since 2018, making it difficult for fans to keep up with his personal life.

Ahead of the reality show’s 22nd season, which premieres on Jan. 25, rumors have surfaced that Frank finally found himself a wife after years of bachelorhood. But is there any truth to these reports?