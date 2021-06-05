'Vikings' Is Finally Airing Final Episodes on the History Channel (SPOILERS)

The History Channel show Vikings was the first scripted series of its kind for the channel and became an immediate success. The show's historical fantasy setting was inspired by sagas of Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok, who later became infamous for his raids against Anglo-Saxon England. In later seasons, the show shifts the focus to his sons and their adventures as well.

The widely-beloved final season aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, but it looks like the final episodes are getting new life on the History Channel at long last. If you want to follow along with the Vikings marathon, here's everything we know about how Vikings ended.

How did 'Vikings' end? With bittersweet goodbyes and the promise of a new series.

The first half of Season 6 followed Ivar, who lost his leadership to his half-brother Bjorn. He ended up crossing paths with an ambitious man named Prince Oleg, and their pair schemed to take over Scandinavia — which they accomplished by the end of the first half of Season 6 by sending raiding parties against the Norse. Ivar also developed a crush on Prince Oleg's wife, Katia.

On the other hand, Bjorn was having a rough go of it. Bjorn became King but was thrust into battle against Olaf, who was holding his ally King Harold hostage. However, it turned out that Olaf wasn't interested in fighting, but rather, he wanted to unite all the Kings of Norway into one and thought Bjorn would be great in that position. Sadly, King Harold wanted the spot instead and forced Bjorn to flee.

Hali was killed by outlaws and Lagertha was killed by Hvitserk on her way to see her son, Bjorn. Bjorn himself had to re-ally with King Harold when crisis struck, but not even their allegiance could prevent the Norsemen from being defeated bitterly. Also, Bjorn's wife lost a baby, and Bjorn was stabbed by Ivar in the final episode of Season 6A.

In the second half of Season 6, Bjorn heroically makes it into battle despite being stabbed and nearly killed and rallies his troops to save them from Oleg. He then dies in battle and is mourned by his family and friends. Hvitserk is back, and he teams up with Ivar to aid in Prince Dir and Igor's escaping Oleg.

Hvitserk and Ivar go into battle together against English King Alfred after seeking out King Harold and convincing the other Vikings to attack Wessex. King Harold died in battle, and Hvitserk predicted that Ivar would die a gruesome death mid-battle, which he did. Before the battle, Bjorn's wives attempted to maintain their royal status by marrying King Harold, but only Ingrid followed through — Gunnhild died by suicide.

Upon King Harold's death, Ingrid and Erik the Red became joint rulers, and the remaining Vikings went to North America. They encountered Native Americans and Floki, who was not dead, and they were beginning anew in the new world. Talk about an exciting end to a bloody saga, but the story won't end there. Netflix is releasing a spin-off series called Vikings: Valhalla.

