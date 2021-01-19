Rollo's Story in 'Vikings' Ended a Little Too Soon for Some Dedicated Fans

Although Rollo spent most of his time on Vikings trying to get out of his brother Ragnar's shadow, he was a big part of the series for quite a while. Then, at the end of Season 5, he made his final appearance. He sent troops to help Hvitserk and King Harald in the war and he claimed he was Bjorn's real father. And with his story all but wrapped up, it didn't seem totally necessary to bring him back again.

The actor who played Rollo, Clive Standen , explained to Entertainment Tonight that he doesn't see a need to portray a character if the story isn't important.

"I don't want to stay in a show unless I can service the character and give the show a good storyline," he told the outlet in 2018.

At the time, he had returned to Vikings to reprise his role as Rollo, but in Season 6 on Amazon Prime, Rollo didn't make an appearance, as much as some fans had hoped he would.