Danielle Colby
Danielle Colby

Danielle Colby Has Been American Pickin' for Over a Decade — What's Her Net Worth?

By
By

Jan. 18 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Danielle Colby has a few tricks up her sleeve and some of those tricks involve removing said sleeves. Since 2010 she has been one of the hosts of The History Channel's wildly popular antiquing show American Pickers, but that's not the only bullet point on her resume.

She's a woman of many talents with a few hot irons in the fire. Are these ventures lucrative? Let's take a look at Danielle Colby's net worth.

What is Danielle Colby's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danielle is doing just fine. She's currently sitting pretty at an estimated $1.5 million, which comes from a few places.

Obviously, her main job is co-host of American Pickers, which, per Reality Star Facts, brings her $15,000 per episode. With a little over 20 episodes per season, Danielle could be making as much as $345,000 a year before taxes.

Danielle Colby
Danielle Colby

At some point, she was getting income from her now-closed vintage clothing store, 4 Miles 2 Memphis, which she opened up in Chicago in 2013. Danielle is also the proud owner of Etsy and Ebay stores that are, sadly, currently on hiatus.

The self-proclaimed "Striptease Historian" does have a Patreon which, as of the time of this writing, has 686 patrons who can opt in at $1, $10, or $25 per month tiers. And if that doesn't do it for ya, maybe her OnlyFans will! We love a woman who loves her body.

Danielle Colby

Reality TV host

Net worth: $1.5 million

Danielle Colby is the co-host of American Pickers on The History Channel. She's also a burlesque dancer based out of Chicago, Ill.

Birthdate: Dec. 3, 1975

Birthplace: Davenport, Iowa

Children: Miles Cushman and Memphis Cushman

Over on Danielle's website, she has various bits and bobs for sale, some of which are a nod to her burlesque beginnings. Danielle is an accomplished burlesque dancer who on occasion takes her show on the road. If you can't catch it, why not buy an autographed poster featuring some of her burlesque looks.

How did Danielle Colby land her 'American Pickers' gig?

In a January 2019 interview with Freshly Inked, Danielle shared that American Pickers was Mike Wolfe's wild idea and she was invited to go along for the ride.

"I believe he came up with the idea because none of us believed his crazy stories," she said. "He would come back from a pick, two weeks on the road; he would have all these crazy stories about the people he ran into and the places he stayed. He had to film it to prove it to us. That actually worked out pretty well for him, didn’t it?"

To no one's surprise, Danielle and Mike met at a yard sale across from her mother's house in Leclaire, Iowa.

"I was looking at a lamp. He bought the lamp. I got mad at him," she explained. "He looked at me and said, 'Sorry girl, the time to buy it is when you see it.'" The two have been friends ever since through thick and thin.

Catch Danielle on new episodes of American Pickers at 9 p.m. ET on The History Channel.

