What Happened to Mary on 'Storage Wars'? Here's What We KnowBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 12 2022, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Ever since it first premiered in 2010, Storage Wars has captivated millions of would-be treasure hunters with its mix of adrenaline-pumping bidding and remarkable finds. Thanks to the original program's resounding success, spinoffs such as Storage Wars: Texas were commissioned, further expanding the A&E show's universe and inviting pickers from across the nation to take part.
One industrious treasure hunter who was tapped to take part in the spinoff show and has since endeared herself to fans more than most of its other stars is Mary Padian. Over the course of a five-year period, Mary became an integral part of Storage Wars and one of the faces of the program that viewers kept up with the most. However, a recent lack of appearances from the star has left fans wondering what happened to Mary. So, what do we know about her whereabouts today?
What happened to Mary Padian on 'Storage Wars'?
Mary was first tapped to join the Storage Wars: Texas universe back in 2012 when the show was created as a response to the resounding success of the original program. For two years, Mary wowed fans with her charming personality and prowess as a storage picker. Sadly, in 2014, Storage Wars: Texas was canceled, leaving Mary without a reality television gig temporarily.
This didn't last long, however, as fans petitioned for Mary to join the cast of the original Storage Wars, something that A&E obliged and made happen for the first time in the series' history. She joined the cast and wowed viewers in the exact same way that she did on the previous show, but her success didn't last long. At the end of Season 13 in 2019, it was announced that Storage Wars would be going on an indefinite hiatus. It was on hiatus until the Season 14 premiere on March 8, 2022.
When the show was on hiatus, Mary was posting frequently on Instagram to her over 300,000 followers, keeping them updated on her day-to-day life. The reality star is remaining busy and staying true to her picker roots even when not filming for Storage Wars. It seems as though her main focus currently is her shop, Mary's Finds, which sells various vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods. The star also sells branded merch promoting herself, some of which even bears her autograph.
In her free time, Mary is an advocate for a charitable organization called Ubuntu Life, which works to raise money to operate a clinic for children with neurological issues in Kenya by selling local crafts made by Kenyan women. She has frequently posted about the group and her affinity for their work on Instagram, even joining forces with Ubuntu Life to create and sell a "joy bracelet" with all profits going to those in need.
'Storage Wars' is finally back, but where is Mary?
The long-anticipated return of Storage Wars on March 8, 2022, gave fans exactly what they were looking for from America's favorite pickers, but Mary was nowhere to be seen. It's worth noting, however, that when Season 13 of the show was taking place, Mary transitioned from one of the show's main buyers to a guest star, which means that she will be seen on the program much less frequently, per The Biography.
Even with Mary as a less-frequent star, Storage Wars Season 14 is already delivering the show's classic mix of drama, excitement, and wonder, a sigh of relief for fans who wholeheartedly missed the program during its extended hiatus. Besides, it seems as though Mary is doing quite well on her own from the looks of her Instagram page.
Be sure to check out new episodes of Storage Wars, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.